Real estate firm allocates premium property in Epe to customers

Wealth Island Properties (WIP) Africa has announced the allocation of GreenPoint Community in Epe, Lagos to her subscribers in what Tade Cash, the CEO of the company has described as a brave move by allotees.

According to statement from the company, more than 50 subscribers were allotted their space at the twenty acres project that comes with a registered Deed of Assignment and Survey from the government of Lagos State.

“The people we have here are taking advantage of the investment offer of one of our properties, the GreenPoint Community in Epe,” Cash said.

He encouraged them to align with the government in following requisite processes that have been stipulated, to have their building project sorted from start to finish including; abiding by accredited professionals at every stage of the development.

“WIP Africa has a very cordial relationship with the government, and our goal is to open up this channel for our clients to take advantage of; such that they won’t fall short of the law whenever they choose to start their development.

“However, we are aware, that some people have equally deep connections through family or professional affiliation, which they can explore independently as well. We would be glad to guide anyone willing seek support through us,” he added.

Cash explained that his group has been in the vanguard of supporting the government of Lagos State’s Infrastructural development agenda with numerous engineering approaches to land reclaims that have won his team accolades.

“On one of our projects in Isolo, we, through government support, applied some engineering innovation in solving a perennial water challenge that helped reclaim some acres of land, and also saved nearby communities from the potential hazard of flooding.

“Lagos’ land is under pressure, and every effort to reclaim marginal land will greatly help the government’s housing and infrastructural projects,” he said