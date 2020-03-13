Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
PZ Cussons announces successor to current CEO Giannopoulos

Panagiotis Katsis will replace current CEO Christos Giannopoulos when the latter retires June 30 2020, PZ Cussons Nigeria said in a note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday.

“Mr Katsis will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company effective 1st July 2020,” the consumer goods firm said.

Giannopoulos, who would be leaving the firm in about three months has been head of PZ Cusson Nigeria since 2009 after serving in various capacity at PZ Cussons in the UK since joining in July 1998.

His successor, Katsis, joined PZ Cussons in 1998 and has worked in a variety of senior roles including General Manager, Commercial and Deputy Managing Director, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and has been Managing Director, HPZ/TEC since 2018, the company said.

