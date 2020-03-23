PZ Cussons announces sale of Nutircima to WAMPCO

U.K-based consumer goods company, PZ Cussons, has announced a proposed sale of its Nigerian dairy business, Nutricima, to FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands.

PZ Cussons in a statement on Monday said the proposed sale is in line with the group’s “focus, scale, and accelerate” strategy in order to streamline its focus on core personal care and beauty products.

Nutricima’s major product portfolio includes milk and yogurt-based drinks such as Nunu, Yo, and Olympic.

WAMCO subsidiary, FrieslandCampina, has a long history in Nigeria. It was incorporated in April 1973 as West Africa Milk Company Nigeria (WAMCO) and commenced operations in 1975. The company is an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy producers in the world.