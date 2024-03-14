Pukka Logistics partners international entrepreneurs to feed Nigerians

Pukka Logistics and Support Services Limited, a legal and business consultancy firm in Nigeria, has partnered with Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani, international entrepreneurs and investors, to feed some Nigerians amid rising food prices.

Both the company and the investors reached out to the Onigbongbo and Isolo local government areas of Lagos State to feed thousands of Lagosians, according to a statement.

“We believe in the Nigerian project and its dream. We are on a mission to support government efforts to tackle hunger and food poverty in our own small way and would love to work with local governments across Nigeria,” the statement said.

They also welcomed well-meaning Nigerians and other investors to join them on the mission to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Over the past nine months, the inflation rate in Africa’s most populous nation has accelerated to a record high largely on the back of the Federal Government reforms including the removal of petrol subsidy and naira devaluation.

The country’s headline inflation rate rose to 29.90 percent in January this year from 28.92 percent in the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Food inflation, which constitutes 50 percent of the inflation rate, rose to 35.41 percent from 33.93 percent.

According to the statement, the company which has been in operation for 15 years, provides one-stop support to ease business start-ups and smooth operations of new and existing business entities in Nigeria with a high level of integrity, efficiency, committed approach and strict adherence to international service standards. “This has been responsible for the success level of the company today.”