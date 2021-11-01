Public, private partnership key to aviation growth – Dana Air MD

The Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani has reaffirmed the need for the government to focus more on public, private partnership to achieve far-reaching and immediate impact in Nigeria’s aviation sector and the economy.

The Dana Air boss made this remark during an interview with newsmen at the Nigerian Economic Summit 27 with the theme: Securing our future: the Fierce Urgency of Now, held recently at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Jacky Hathiramani said, ”I quite agree with the Minister for Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika that the role of the private sector cannot be overemphasized in creating wealth and prosperity and moving the country and its economy to greater heights.”

”Dana Air is playing a huge role in supporting and driving the economy and for the 13 years that we have been operating in Nigeria’s aviation sector, our commitment has always been to support the government’s effort and to see Nigeria on the path of progress and economic sustainability.”

”The global pandemic was a huge setback for us in the aviation industry and the economy at large but it was also an opportunity for us to also further introduce innovative ways to stand competition and survive in the ever-changing business environment.”

”There is a need for a collaborative effort between the government, relevant stakeholders and the private sector towards addressing the constraints to value chain development and we are glad to have contributed our quota towards the success of this year’s economic summit,” he said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and service, on time departures and world class in-flight service.