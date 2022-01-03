Pleasures Magazine acquires America’s Gannett shares

Globally acclaimed Dotmount Communications Group, publishers of Pleasures Magazine has announced its acquisition of Gannett Co. Incorporation shares.

Gannett Co. Incorporation is an American mass media holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

It is the largest US newspaper publisher as measured by total daily circulation.

Its broadcasting segment runs 43 TV stations; its publishing segment provides daily content through more than 80 daily publications and more than 400 non-daily local publications; and its digital segment covers content through digital platforms, digital marketing services, and an online HR software solution.

The moves according to Dotmount Communications Group were part of efforts to enhance its global reach with comprehensive integrated services for strong stable for its clients and projects.

Although the financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, Adedotun Babatunde Olaoluwa, executive chairman of Dotmount Communications Group, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday said it will boost the firm’s ability to achieve client objectives with state-of-the-art digital strategies.

“In just ten years of existence, the parent company of Pleasures Magazine, Dotmount Communications Group has made an extraordinary impact in the ever-evolving world of media and digital marketing — establishing itself as an emerging dominant player in the field, we are thrilled with this addition to our growing roster of media platforms,” he said.

“We respect and recognize that Mike Reed, chairman, Garnett Co., has been at the forefront of convergence of media platforms.”

He said Reed and his team’s abilities will be great assets for his firm.

Dotmount’s new acquisition comes on the heels of string of acquisitions over the past two years.

“Since fall 2019, the company has snapped up shares from major media companies.

“Dotmount Communications Group, an international strategic communications consultancy that uses an in-depth understanding of public, commercial and political drivers to provide insightful strategic counsel and meet complex communications challenges.

“The group has over the years supported government, corporate and private entities, delivers sophisticated communications programmes that shape awareness, guide opinion and enhance understanding on a national, regional and international basis,” he said.

Olaoluwa is a Nigerian, brand strategist, media consultant, HR and communications expert. He is the Publisher of Pleasures Magazine – a bi-monthly luxury publication.

Olaoluwa hails from Ibadan, Oyo State South West Nigeria.

He had his primary education at Command Children School in Lagos State; his secondary education at Command Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos State where he bagged his West African School Certificate, (WASC) in 1995.

He holds a bachelor’s degree of Arts in Communication Studies and International Relations from the University of Malta and is an alumnus of the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, where he bagged Certificates in Management and Measuring Organizational Strategies, Product Strategy and Brand Management.

He is an Associate Member of the International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS) and an Associate Member, European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA).

He began his career in media at Spice Group in Geneva Switzerland, where he had a three-year stint as image development officer.

He became deputy manager at Steves&Co Communications (where he managed Multinational Accounts). In 2011, he founded Pleasures Magazine, of which he has been the publisher till date.