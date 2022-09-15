Parallex Bank receives international certifications for improved banking services

Parallex Bank has received eight different international certifications to strengthen its services and enhance top-notch banking services in an apparent commitment to offering its customers a limitless banking experience.

The bank had earlier, in July 2022, received an initial international certification for business continuity and management (ISO 22301:2019); an information technology certification (ISO 27001:2013); and a certification that Parallex Bank has met all of the requirements to deliver managed IT services of acceptable quality to its customers (ISO 20000-1:2018).

With this global certification, customers of Parallex Bank can now begin to see the quality and higher standards of products and services that consistently meet their needs and enhance customer satisfaction through continuous improvement and engagement.

Olufemi Bakre, managing director of Parallex Bank Limited, while expressing fulfilment over the certifications, said the bank is sold out on its promise of offering limitless banking experience and will not leave any stone unturned in achieving that feat.

Bakre stressed that the bank will not relent but will keep upgrading its services and processes to ensure customers enjoy seamless and hitch-free banking.

According to Bakre, “Parallex Bank is enriched with a workforce of seasoned, dynamic, and visionary professionals with the right mix of skills, expertise, and experience.”

The latest global certification received by Parallex Bank last week includes five certifications, which are: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCIDSS); COBIT 2019; ISO 27017; ISO 27031; and ISO 29100.

The country representative of FrenchCert UK, Orlando Odejide, commended Parallex Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence, adding that the management and staff of the bank have demonstrated resilience and passion in their investment of time and resources in getting these certifications.

Odejide noted that the implication for the organization is that the cards being issued by Parallex Bank are secured in and out of Nigeria.

“It is proven that the bank is managing business and information technology in alignment with international standards; and that the bank has taken the necessary steps and has put in control to ensure the organization’s operations are secured in cyberspace,” he said.

The certification outlines the requirements and specifications a product, process, or service must meet to ensure its quality is consistent from country to country.

The International Standards Organization is a non-governmental organisation that comprises standards bodies from more than 160 countries, with one standards body representing each member country.