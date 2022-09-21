Parallex Bank emerges Nigeria’s outstanding young commercial bank

In recognition of its professionalism and commitment to limitless banking experience, Parallex Bank Limited has been recognized as the most outstanding young commercial bank in Nigeria.

The award ceremony which held in Lagos was attended by top dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives from the Governors of Lagos and Ogun State.

Addressing the audience at the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, said the awardees were selected based on their stellar performances in their industries.

“The process of selecting the awardees was painstaking and rigorous, and only the most deserving organizations and individuals had been selected,” Ajayi said.

Addressing pressmen at the event, Femi Bakre, managing director of Parallex Bank Limited, said, “it feels gratifying to have emerged as the most outstanding young commercial bank despite the bank’s newness in the market.”

Bakre stated that the award is a particular gospel to the organisation to continue with all that they are doing right. He said Parallex Bank has taken the path of glory in the banking space, having downloaded the future into the present.

He said Parallex Bank was set up with the core values of professionalism, innovation, excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration. This, according to him, has made the bank go the extra mile for their customers to resolve issues in real-time. Bakre added that Parallex Bank is a symbol of a lifestyle bank, offering bespoke banking services for each individual and organization across Nigeria.

Bakre noted that the bank is in collaboration with foreign institutions to provide unique products that are not locally available and has carved a niche for itself in private banking for its high-net-worth customers such that customers can acquire home mortgages in the United Kingdom without leaving the shores of Nigeria.

“Parallex Bank prides itself on service offerings that are unique and customer-centric. In citing examples of the uniqueness of the products and services, he said customers can make up to 150 transfers a month without any charges, get up to 5 percent interest on their savings, and customers can create their own unique account numbers,” Bakre said.

Bakre commended the management of Marketing Edge for being consistent with the award and summit for a decade. He urged them not to relent in promoting excellence across industries in Nigeria.