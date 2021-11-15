Paradise Foreshore commences dredging and sand-filling on-site

Paradise Foreshore Estate, an urban living redefined property has commenced dredging and sand-filling on-site in Lekki-Lagos, keeping to the promise of providing a pristine waterfront living experience for Nigerians.

The estate located in Ajah directly facing the Victoria Garden City waterfront is designed to cater for people who value comfort, security, serenity and modern smart home designs.

According to Christiana Kanu, Managing Director of Property Crew, developers of Paradise Foreshore Estate, work is continuously ongoing on and off site since the ground breaking launch of the estate in early August this year.

She said, “Since the launch of Paradise Foreshore Estate, we are speedily working on and off site to deliver the promise of a smart waterfront property that will put visible smile on the faces of all our clients, subscribers, investors and stakeholders respectively.

“We have also introduced a lake in the estate layout as one of the estate recreational facilities, this would add more value to the estate as Paradise Foreshore Estate is the only estate on the Ikoyi-Lekki-Ajah lagoon front with a lake. We have also commenced the construction of our on-site sales office which would be ready by end of November 2021.”

The estate is designed in compliance with the Lagos State Government smart city policy boasting of a smart entry and exit system, round-the-clock CCTV security, regular electricity with back-up solar energy, good roads network, gym, sporting facilities and jetty services for crisscrossing the sprawling waterfront.

Kanu further stated that, “we are currently running the “EMBER PROMO” which started running from 1st October and would end by December 31st 2021, which is an opportunity for investors to key in as they would be getting up to 20% discount or a free survey for every plot purchased.”

Meanwhile, Paradise Foreshore Estate has been recognized as the fastest growing estate in Nigeria by the Future Leadership Awards.

At an elaborate ceremony recently held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos, Kanu while receiving the special recognition award thanked the management of the Future Leadership Awards and promised to continue creating beautiful estates in Nigeria.

“We don’t set out to win awards, but this special recognition award from the Future Leadership Awards in its sixth year is an and affirmation and confirmation of the enormous work we have been doing in the real estate sector in Nigeria. We are pledging to continue to do more to provide quality and affordable estates across Nigeria,” Kanu explained.