Paelon Memorial Hospital partners IHS Nigeria to commission new cylinder gas plant

One of Africa’s leading multi-specialist hospitals, Paelon Memorial Hospital in collaboration with IHS Nigeria, one of the largest independent owners, managers, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, has commissioned a new Cylinder Gas plant.

Medical oxygen is an essential medicine used to care for patients at all levels of the healthcare system, including in surgery, trauma, heart failure, asthma, pneumonia and maternal and childcare.

Yet this effective and lifesaving treatment for critically ill patients has been scarce in many health facilities in countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated global oxygen demand and made the delivery of oxygen supplies more urgent. In low and middle-income communities, the lack of medical oxygen and supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused patients to face delays in receiving critical assistance.

This is why it is pertinent to ensure a sufficient supply of medical oxygen for future purposes.

The commissioning event which was held in compliance with COVID-19 protocols at Paelon’s Victoria Island branch where the Gas plant is situated, saw insightful discussions on the future of healthcare in Africa and what this infrastructural progress means for qualitative healthcare in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Ngozi Onyia Managing Director of PAELON, commented that “It has been three years of excellent relationship with IHS Towers and this project is a continuation of that partnership. The Oxygen generating plant will ensure PAELON doesn’t experience a shortage of Oxygen and in the event of a shortage in the state, Paelon can cater for other hospitals. This is our own quota to ensuring there is Oxygen supply”.

Renowned for its novel ways of taking initiatives to make lives better for everyone, this achievement further proves that Paelon Memorial Hospital is committed to expanding its horizon for the greater good.

This partnership which seeks to improve the access to oxygen provision in the health ecosystem is a sustainability initiative by IHS Nigeria towards giving back to the community, providing positive social value, and contributing towards renewable energy in Nigeria.

IHS Nigeria is part of IHS Towers, one of the largest independent owners, managers, and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world.

Over 16,000 of IHS’ 30,207 towers are in Nigeria. IHS’ Sustainability Strategy is underpinned by four strategic pillars– Education, People, Environment and Ethics – which guide its engagements with local communities.