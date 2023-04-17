Old Mutual pushes financial literacy, insurance adoption on radio

As part of its strategy to deepen financial education and adoption of insurance products in Nigeria, Old Mutual Nigeria has launched a radio programme entitled ‘The Money Beats Show’ on flagship Nigerian stations.

A subsidiary of Africa’s financial services powerhouse, Old Mutual Limited (OML), it says the programme is designed to drive critical financial lessons, including wealth creation, financial security, savings, and wealth protection, among others, through music, pop culture and a relatable outlet for people.

The Money Beats show intends to upskill Nigerians to be financially smart and savvy risk managers by getting them to decode financial lessons from contemporary and trendy songs and will run weekly on Wazobia 95.1 FM, Lagos and Smooth 98.5 FM, Lagos, every Thursday and Friday for the next 13 weeks.

Alero Ladipo, executive head, of marketing and customer experience, at Old Mutual Nigeria, commented said the show would redefine how Nigerians can decipher financial lessons using entertainment and pop songs.

“Music is massive in Nigeria, with superior global acclaim. We believe it is possible to leverage this endowment to upskill Nigerians with these key financial skills to foster smarter decision-making and improved life quality through financial security,” Alero Ladipo said.

“We are confident that getting individuals to go beyond the lyrics of the songs as they know it to decipher hidden financial tips is a strong self-learning tactic that will build knowledge and confidence in financial education for Nigerians. Consequently, we believe that this will help them to build sustainable wealth and make life-changing decisions”, she added.

Alero noted further that listeners who will call into the show weekly and provide the hidden financial lessons correctly during the show stand a chance to win cash prizes as a reward for their ingenious participation.

She concluded that beyond launching educational programmes like this, “we will continue to provide needed insurance education for Nigerians to help understand risk management and equip them to make informed decisions on how to mitigate them.”