NUPENG, EFCC partner to curb oil theft

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have collaborated to curb oil theft in Nigeria.

NUPENG called for collaboration when William Akporeha, the president of the union, and members of his executive visited the corporate headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja, last week.

Akporeha commended Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the EFCC, for his efforts to reposition the anti-graft agency, and sought the collaboration of the commission in sanitising the oil and gas industry.

“I am not here to patronise you, but your administration has changed the way things were. Before now, when you heard of EFCC, what would probably come to your mind was the killing of businesses and organisations,” he said.

“But there is a new approach to issues where people now have courage and feel that this is an institution that follows due process,” he added.

The NUPENG boss pleaded with the EFCC to always come to the aid of truck drivers experiencing difficulties in the course of their duties.

He said it was important that major players in the oil and gas sector collaborate with the EFCC to confront the national economic sabotage going on in the sector.

“Everyone must come out as Nigerians to eradicate corruption, which he described as a cankerworm militating against the progress of the country.

“As we collaborate from today, if there are members of your association that would want to continue to play hanky-panky, let them know that even their leaders would not tolerate sharp practices,” he added.