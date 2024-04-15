NSIB, AAAU partner to curb aviation accidents in Africa

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) have partnered to prevent and reduce accidents in the country’s transport sector.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday by Bimbo Oladeji, director of public affairs and consumer protection at NSIB.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the NSIB Training School in Lagos, Alex Badeh, chief executive officer of NSIB said the MoU set the stage for facility sharing, capacity building, and collaboration between the Bureau and AAAU.

He added that as part of its support, NSIB granted AAAU access to its facilities, facilitating an efficient exchange of resources and expertise and further solidifying the commitment to mutual advancement in aviation safety in Africa.

“I am confident that this MoU will enhance the effectiveness of our collaboration and commitment to promoting safer skies and operational excellence in the aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond,” Badeh said.

Masud Yerima, registrar of AAAU, represented by the director of physical planning and works said the journey of AAAU’s establishment and progress would have faced considerable challenges without NSIB’s generous support.

He commended Badeh for his exemplary leadership and steadfast dedication to propelling NSIB to greater heights and affirmed AAAU’s readiness to engage in mutually beneficial endeavours with NSIB, ensuring the successful realisation of shared objectives.

“The partnership marks a significant milestone in fostering a culture of safety and excellence within Nigeria’s aviation sector, and both NSIB and AAAU are poised to leverage this synergy for the benefit of the industry and the nation at large,” Masud added.

The AAAU is the first pan-African university dedicated to aviation, aerospace, and environmental science.