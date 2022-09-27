Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off Pink Health Fair

Nova Diamond Foundation, a community-focused non-governmental organisation with a vision to build self-sufficient families among low-income earners in Nigeria, said it will be hosting a wellness fair in Lagos to commemorate this year’s “Breast Cancer Awareness” month in October.

The Foundation said in a statement that the initiative will bring a variety of free health care services to the doorsteps of low-income earners within the community. “The fair will also feature awareness campaigns (walk and cycling), free screening, free medical consultations and prescriptions, free medications, free vaccinations, free medical incentives, fundraising for the treatment of breast cancer patients, and other fun and health-rewarding activities. It is projected to impact about 2000 people,” the statement reads.

According to the foundation, the Pink Health Fair is aimed at ensuring healthy living and promoting well-being for all ages through increased health awareness, free screening, and preventive health measures among people of the targeted demographic group.

“To achieve the UN SDG by 2030, we are starting by promoting and protecting our health and the health of those around us by making well-informed choices,” the foundation stated that disseminating adequate information would continue to be key in driving wellness among Nigerians. “We are raising awareness in our community about the importance of good health, healthy lifestyles, and people’s right to quality health care services, especially for the most vulnerable, such as women and children.”