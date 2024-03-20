Notore Chemical appoints Femi Agbaje as new chairman

Notore Chemical Industries Plc, an African fertiliser and agro-allied company, has announced the appointment of Femi Agbaje as the new chairman of its board of directors.

According to a statement, the appointment comes three years after the retirement of the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon, from the company’s board. Agbaje’s appointment would be completed after the company’s private placement transaction.

“Notore Chemical Industries now notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Femi Agbaje as the chairman of the board of directors until the completion of the company’s ongoing private placement transaction,” the statement said.

“Agbaje replaced Gowon, who retired from the board of the company effective from January 28, 2021. The appointment takes effect immediately,” it added.

Agbaje is currently a non-executive director of the company and until September 2018 was its chief financial officer.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from the University of Ife, Osun State in 1979.

He was made an Associate of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in 1984 and is currently a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, UK in 1990, and sits on the board of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited.

He began his career in 1979 at Peat Marwick Castleton Elliot & Co, Lagos, and later at Deloitte Haskins & Sells UK.

He continued his accountancy career at Arthur Young Oshindero & Moret between 1984 and 1986, after which he went into banking, starting at the Nigerian-American Merchant Bank in 1986.

He left the industry in 2006 as the managing director of Midas Bank.