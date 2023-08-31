Nosak Distilleries eyes N5bn from series 3 Commercial Paper issuance

Nosak Distilleries Limited series 3 Commercial Paper (CP) offer of up to N5 billion under its Commercial Paper issuance programme is now open.

Nosak Distilleries Limited intends to raise N5 billion via series 3 Commercial Paper issuance under its N20 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

Read also: Commercial papers up 89% in H1 as firms raise N789 bn

The firm has indicated that the issue proceeds will be used to finance short-term funding needs.

The offer is scheduled to close on or before Wednesday, September 6, at 11:30 a.m.