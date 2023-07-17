Norrenberger reassures on delivering innovative financial solutions

Norrenberger, a leading integrated financial services group has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that add value to its individual and institutional clients.

The firm with businesses across assets management, investment banking, pensions, securities and insurance says it provides bespoke financial solutions in Nigeria and Africa.

Anthony Edeh, group managing director/CEO, Norrenberger gave the assurance when the company received Excellence in Financial Services Leadership 2023 award for its instrumental role in advancing the economy and the aspirations of its citizenry.

As an initiative of the African Leadership Review and the African Institute for Leadership Excellence, the event held in Lagos was established to celebrate African corporate organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the continent’s development.

Speaking at the event Ede said the recognition motivates the group to continue to deliver innovative financial solutions and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

He stated that Norrenberger is passionate about positively unlocking opportunities in society through cutting-edge financial solutions in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

In line with this mission, he added that they are confident in their ability to provide excellence in service delivery and dominate the financial market.

“Our component companies are licensed and regulated by either the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), National Pension Commission (PenCom) or National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).”

While the award also acknowledges Norrenberger’s instrumental role in advancing the economy and the aspirations of its citizenry, it also acknowledges its efforts in transforming Nigeria and Africa’s image on a global scale.

The organisers said Norrenberger’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch financial solutions and driving economic growth has set it apart as a leader in the financial services industry thereby leading to its continuous recognition in the industry.