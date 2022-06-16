NOG22: MicCom Chief to speak on funding Nigeria’s energy mix

The 2022 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference scheduled for 4 – 7 July would be focusing on strategies to be employed by the Federal Government and private sector leaders in navigating the ever-evolving business environment, and defining the country’s energy agenda.

This year’s conference themed “Funding the Nigerian Energy Mix for Sustainable Economic Growth,” will have on one of its panels the Chief Operating Officer of MicCom Cables & Wires, Olubukola Adubi, who will be speaking on the topic “Developing the Power Sector for an Emerging Economy.”

Some of the issues to be discussed at the conference include challenges with attracting the right investments into the power sector; the potential impact of the proposed power sector bill on power generation and distribution; the roadmap to achieving the Presidential Power Initiative; solutions to Aggregated Technical Commercial and Collection Losses; and steps to closing the metering gap in the country.

Recently, Adubi was quoted as saying by Vanguard during a dialogue session between representatives of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) and the leadership of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the commission’s headquarters that the cable manufacturers would no longer tolerate fake and substandard cables.

Adubi who also doubles as CAMAN’s president lamented the actions of unscrupulous importers who either slapped their member’s logos on their imported products or sellers who reduced cable sizes.

She encouraged SON to keep up the good work and also commended the recent partnership announcement between SON and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA). This will go a long way in providing additional comfort to the general citizenry.

Other speakers on the NOG22 panel alongside Adubi are Senator Gabriel Suswam, Abdulkadir Ahmed of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company, Sanusi Garba of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and others.