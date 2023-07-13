NNPC, SNEPCo provide free eye screening, surgeries

Shell Nigeria and Exploration and Production Company of Nigeria Limited (SNEPCo) has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to provide free eye care services to about 4,647 residents of Lagos Island communities.

Through the Vision First Initiative, participants were offered screening, surgeries, and the provision of glasses and prescriptions in the second edition of the programme launched in 2022.

Bala Wunti, chief upstream investment officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) described the medical eye care as a necessity that should be accessible, affordable, and of priority.

“Clear vision should be a fundamental right for all and not a luxury. That is why the NNPC and SNEPCo launched the Vision First Initiative as our contributions to preventive and corrective visual aids to Nigerians,” he said.

Wunti, who was represented by Julie Utang, NUIMS manager, Stakeholder Relations, said the organisation will continue to champion the implementation of sustainable corporate social responsibility projects and programmes that positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

Elohor Aiboni, managing director of SNEPCo said the initiative will maintain focus on visual aids, surgical treatments, and prevention of visual impairment and childhood blindness.

Aiboni, represented by Lara Taiwo-Ogunbodede, SNEPCo’s managing counsel, said: “Vision acuity and clear eyesight play an important role in the quality of life of an individual, and this initiative, therefore, seeks to eliminate preventable and treatable blindness while also providing risk communication on poor health-seeking behaviours”.

Giving a breakdown of the programme performance, the SNEPCo boss said about 2,000 people were screened, with 1,199 prescription glasses dispensed; 1,310 beneficiaries received medication; while 189 people had successful procedures.

Olusegun Ogboye, permanent secretary for Health represented by Adeniran Ifeyemi, the deputy director commended NNPC, SNEPCo, and their co-venture partners for the initiative.

“Health is one of the integral components of the ‘T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda’ of the state government and the health component of the agenda is anchored on the premise of the Lagos State Health Scheme designed to ensure that every resident has quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare,” she said.

On his path, Muibi Folawiyo, chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area lauded the ‘Vision First Initiative’ for the people of his local council and invited other organisations to emulate SNEPCo and its partners.