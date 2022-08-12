NIPOST reiterates vow to quicken implementation of digital postcode

As part of efforts to shore up Nigeria’s revenue generation and tackle insecurity, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has reiterated its readiness towards the implementation of digital Postcode system.

Franklin Alao, Director, Corporate Communications, NIPOST who stated this in a chat with Journalists said the digitalisation of the postcode system would facilitate better sorting, delivery of mail, better response to emergencies by security agencies, thereby reducing crimes like banditry, kidnapping and Internet scams, and engender effective healthcare delivery system, effective revenue and tax collections and Utility bills distribution.

Recall that the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO of NIPOST, Ismail Adewusi had earlier said that digitalised postcode system would speed up economic activities and improve the ease of doing Business in Nigeria.

Alao however further stated that the technology would enable entrepreneurs or private business owners to have effective interaction with their clients, facilitate easy locating, identifying of places, seamless delivery of goods ordered through the Internet (e-commerce) and aid Customers’ address verification process.

“We are not unaware of the difficulties which service providers in Nigeria face, due to lack of efficient addressing system in the country.

“The relentless drive to use new technologies and latest digital solutions, to manage operations more efficiently at less cost, increased productivity, and better quality of service, is a major challenge for managers, especially in a large and complex networked industry that delivers a wide range of products and services.

“With our process of enhancing the Postcode leveraging on technology, we drew up entities in a manner that ensures every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from the State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas and Postcode Units,” he stated.

He therefore reemphasized that plans are in top gear, towards achieving a digital postcode system in Nigeria, and that the agency will not rest until Nigerians are positively impacted by the initiative.

The digital postcode system if implemented would be veritable in achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty reduction, disease control and provision of basic services such as water and electricity.