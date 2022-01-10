NIPCO gears for better service delivery in 2022

The Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) has positioned its workforce for improved service delivery in the year 2022.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Suresh Kumar, in his New Year message appreciated the employee’s resilience over the years, noting that the New Year offers a lot of opportunities that must be optimised by the fuel marketing company.

Kumar said the company would continue to take its pride of place within the context of the emerging downstream sector under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He however urged the employees to brace up for the challenges ahead, affirming that their dedication and commitment have contributed immensely to the company’s resilience over the years.

He said : “The entire workforce of the company needs to develop more synergy towards sustaining the company’s milestones and moving it to a higher level of efficiency for it to continue to occupy its pride of place within the context of the emerging downstream sector under the PIA.

“Our collective contributions in the outgoing year towards achieving milestones set by the promoters are commendable, nevertheless this is not to suggest that there is no room for improvement. I want you to note that with the enactment of the PIA, we all should be on our toes in order to improve our bottom line,” he stated.

He however assured the team of his continued commitment to put in the right welfare for the workforce to enable them to put in their best without sacrificing merit in the scheme of things.

“I am honoured to lead a highly resourceful and competent crop of workers of your calibre, even as I urge that we continue to work hard as we usher in a new year.

“My charge to you all is that you should be ready for more challenges and responsibilities in the year 2022 as such is the sure pathway to our success in the New Year and even beyond,” he stated