Nigerian professionals to share expertise with young doctors

Abayomi Ajayi’s Physician Mentoring Program has brought together a group of 15 accomplished Nigerians representing diverse professions to provide guidance and support for 14 young physicians.

This initiative, now in its third cohort, aims to foster long-term relationships between experienced medical professionals and aspiring leaders, focusing on topics related to career development and entrepreneurship.

The mentor team comprises prominent figures and industry leaders, including Funmi Babington-Ashaye, MD/CEO Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Limited; Olanrewaju Fagbohun, former vice chancellor of Lagos State University; Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; and others such as Adekunle Michael Oyegade, Ade Popoola, Olakunle Onakoya, Nnamdi Agbim, and Afolabi Lesi, the former provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

During the unveiling of the Mentees, Abayomi Ajayi emphasised the necessity of mentorship for young medical graduates, as they often struggle to navigate their career paths.

“This is why we have chosen mentors from different professions to help them navigate every step of the way. The mentors are going to teach the Mentees how to make money. Some of the physicians who benefitted from the past two cohorts affirmed that the programme helped them see the profession differently,” he said.

Ife Fashola, one of the mentors and the group executive officer of Kedari Capital Limited, acknowledged the challenges faced by medical students and encouraged the Mentees to view their qualifications as just the beginning of their journey.

“You have spent a lot of time to become a doctor, so there is a tendency to feel that at the end of your study, you have arrived at your destination. I must say that this is the beginning of your journey. Your qualification as a doctor is really the beginning of your journey, hence the need for someone to guide you all through the way,” she said.

She stressed the significance of personal growth and flexibility, advising the Mentees to set clear goals and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Mentorship Programme.

Afolabi Lesi urged the Mentees to remain committed to lifelong learning, personal development, and their home country, Nigeria. He emphasized the wealth of knowledge that the mentors possess and encouraged the Mentees to embrace change and contribute to the betterment of their nation.

“Nigeria is not going to fix itself; it depends on us to fix the country. So don’t forget to give back to the country,” Lesi further urged the mentees.