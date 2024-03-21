Nigerian cable manufacturer bags three ISO certifications

MicCom Cables says it has received three latest International Organisation for Standardisation certifications in recognition of its effective implementation of occupational safety and health, environment management and quality management processes.

MicCom previously held ISO 9001:2015 certification for their Quality Management System (QMS) for over two decades. This certification ensures consistent product quality that meets international standards and customer requirements.

Building on this success, MicCom has recently obtained two additional certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

“The credibility that comes with this certification is immense,” said Bukola Adubi, the chief operating officer of MicCom Cables, in an exclusive statement to reporters. “Beyond that, it’s been a desire not to compromise safety at the factory and the business in general while still measuring up to international best practices regarding manufacturing processes.”

Adubi emphasized the team’s dedication to realizing this significant milestone, highlighting MicCom’s commitment to excellence as a domestic cable manufacturer.

The ISO 9001 certification ensures adherence to international standards for quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification is renowned for enhancing customer satisfaction, optimizing costs, and improving management efficiency.

The ISO 14001 certification mandates establishing and implementing an Environmental Management System (EMS). It requires businesses to conduct thorough environmental impact assessments, set environmental objectives and targets, and monitor and measure environmental performance. This certification will empower MicCom to enhance its environmental stewardship, achieve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge, bolstering stakeholder trust and improving tender opportunities.

The ISO 45001 certification, which focuses on Occupational Health and safety (OH&S) management, is a testament to MicCom’s dedication to fostering a safe working environment, mitigating risks, and ensuring the well-being of employees. This certification promises improved safety standards, heightened stakeholder confidence, enhanced productivity, and reduced insurance premiums.

According to a statement from the company, MicCom’s attainment of these certifications not only distinguishes her as a leader within the cable manufacturing sector but also solidifies her position as the sole cable manufacturer and member of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) to achieve such acclaim.

“Endorsed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Management System Certification (SONMSC) who are further accredited by the renowned International Accreditation Services (IAS), these certifications elevate MicCom Cables to unparalleled global recognition and excellence heights,” it said.