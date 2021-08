Nigerian Breweries Plc reported N209.22 billion revenue for the first half (H1) of the 2021 financial year which ended on June 30, 2021. The company also recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N7.86 billion during the review period. According to its unaudited and provisional results filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Nigerian Breweries…

