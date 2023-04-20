Nigeria Immigration withdraws legal action against Seplat, Directors

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the withdrawal/discontinuance of the legal action that was previously instituted at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, by the Nigeria Immigration Service (acting for the Federal Government of Nigeria) against the Company and some of its Directors and Officers.

“The Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance of the action dated 6 April 2023, was issued by the Director Legal Services of the Nigeria Immigration Service and stated in part that the Claimant hereby discontinues all the proceedings in this charge against the above-named Defendants,” Seplat Energy said in an April 20 notice to the investing public.

The Company said it continues to engage with the Ministry of Interior “to bring closure to the false allegations presented to the Ministry as a result of which the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer was withdrawn.”

The Company also referred to its announcement of April 6, 2023 confirming that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had vacated the ex parte Interim Orders against Seplat, its CEO and its Board Chairman, including the orders that restrained the Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company.

The announcement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was made further to the Company’s announcement of March 13, 2023 and pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).