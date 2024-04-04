Nestle, two others to raise awareness of water conservation

Nestle Nigeria, the Ogun State government and the Ogun-Osun Water Basin Authority have organised an event to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and responsible water management practices.

The partnership is geared towards raising awareness about water conservation, educating communities about responsible water usage, and implementing initiatives to improve water access and quality, according to a statement.

The event took place in Abeokuta, to commemorate World Water Day 2024 with the theme ‘Water for Peace’. It highlighted the role of Public-Private Partnership, (PPP) to spur collective action toward a water-secure future.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Ogun State government to champion sustainable water practices on World Water Day 2024,” Wassim Elhusseini, CEO of Nestle Nigeria said in the statement

“Water is a precious resource, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and conserve it. Through this collaboration, we aim to positively impact the environment and the communities we serve,” he said.

Victoria Uwadoka, head of corporate communications, public affairs, and sustainability at Nestle Nigeria, said, Nestle is committed to taking action to protect water resources for today and future generations.

“We have therefore implemented water-saving measures to achieve water savings of 48,898 m3 across our operations in the last three years. In addition, we engage with our local communities and other critical stakeholders in water conservation efforts. Water is a precious resource, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and conserve it,” she added.

According to Uwadoka, the World Water Day event with the Ogun State Ministry of Environment and the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority is part of the ongoing collaboration to promote more sustainable water stewardship and to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.