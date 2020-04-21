Nestlé supports COVID-19 response with N700m donation

Nestle Nigeria has made donations put at N700 million to support the COVID-19 response efforts in the country, as part of what the company describes as its commitment to improving livelihoods in its communities.

The company in a statement said the donation includes food and beverage products worth N450 million to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable people, most impacted by the crisis. Also, there is a cash component of N250 million which the company donated towards the procurement of medical supplies and personal protection equipment for the COVID-19 response.

“We are joining forces with government to do everything we can to help those in need through both financial means and product donations in these unprecedented times where our communities need our support more than ever,” said Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO Nestlé Nigeria. He emphasised that the company donated food and beverages in order to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable families who are the most impacted by the crisis. “We are also making a financial donation towards the procurement of medical supplies including personal protection equipment to enhance the health and safety of the medical teams and volunteers on the frontlines of the fight against the corona virus,” he said.

Nestlé according to the statement is supporting the COVID-19 response efforts led by the Presidential Task force, working alongside other private sector partners in the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).