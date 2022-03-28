Nelson Reids unveils products to connect brands to journalists across Africa

Nelson Reids, Nigerian marketing agency, has unveiled a new product to help connect brands to Journalists across 54 African countries and connect African journalists with expert African sources.

With the platform, African businesses will receive news alerts relevant to their respective markets from tier one International, national and regional media publications, links to the stories, contact of the reporting journalists, angles for personalised response and pitch, as well as earn media coverage and become thought-leaders by providing expert opinion to journalists across the continent seeking expert opinion for their stories.

Afri-PR is said to also enable African journalists to tell better stories by connecting them with sources across multiple industries for expert commentary and access to trends, insights and data that will provide diverse, richer perspectives, and by extension, improve the quality of their stories.

Speaking on the need for the service, Ikechukwu Maduka, chief executive officer of Nelson Reids, said “Globalisation, AfCFTA and the introduction of the new pan-African payment system means that African brands are now operating in a single, borderless market. Afri-Pr will give all African brands from small businesses, to startups and enterprises the opportunity to truly leverage the power of the media to reach more customers, better position their brands, products and people, and tell their brand stories across the continent”