NBCC holds health walk, sensitises firms on safety in workplace

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), has sensitised the public and organisations on the importance of health, safety and environmental practices in the workplace.

The chamber held a 3.5-kilometer health walk on Saturday to mark its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) week which began on February 26, 2024.

Ray Atelly, president of NBCC stressed the importance of health and safety in workplaces, stating the need for organisations more than ever to streamline processes and fit in these elements.

He said climate change is a topical issue globally at this time and that organisations must drive sensitisation on how to preserve their environment.

The NBCC earlier met with the leadership of Total Energies in a courtesy visit during the week to promote the ideals of the HSE week.

The health walk started at about 7 a.m. from the Hakuna Matata Park, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island Lagos through the Eko Hotel roundabout and back. The light walk was followed up with light aerobics activities, dance and presentation of gifts to the walk winners.

There were also health and safety-focused presentations including how to rescue a cardiac arrest patient with Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

The NBCC is the foremost bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria with its main objective which is to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since its inception in 1977.