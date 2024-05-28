NBCC, Hans & Rene partner to promote dining etiquette in Nigeria

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has partnered with Hans and Rene, a dessert and pastry company in Nigeria, to improve dining etiquette and the art of drinking tea in the country through its maiden afternoon tea event.

According to a statement by the chamber, the event which took place in Lagos last Friday, was a delightful blend of tradition and elegance that left attendees feeling warm and happy.

“The venue was adorned with beautiful floral arrangements and traditional tea settings, creating a charming and friendly ambiance. Hans & Rene provided an exquisite selection of pastries, finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and an assortment of fine teas that delighted all attendees,” the statement said.

It said the highlight of the afternoon was a discussion where visitors shared anecdotes, concepts, and laughter, fostering a sense of community and engagement, and that Janet Adetu, vice chair of the Education & Schools Group, shared insights on dining etiquette and the art of drinking tea, enriching the experience for everyone present.

“The NBCC extends heartfelt thanks to Hans and Rene for their culinary contributions and to all the attendees whose participation made the event a tremendous success. We look forward to more such gatherings that celebrate tradition, foster connections, and promote cultural exchange.”

While delivering his welcome speech, Ray Atelly, president and chairman of the council at NBCC underscored the chamber’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment for all members and guests.