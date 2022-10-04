NBC targets 40% net zero emission by 2040

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited has announced plans to hit 40 percent net zero emission in 2040, noting that the move is coming on the heels of the declaration made by the United Nations (UN) to bring global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Managing Director NBC, Matthieu Seguin, stated that the company is investing massively into critical infrastructure to help achieve this target.

Seguin stated this during the NBC Stakeholders’ forum 2022 in Lagos to intimate its stakeholders on the progress it has made so far as a company.

According to him, the company’s commitment to the environment is total, adding that all of its stakeholders are on board to positively impact the environment in its bid to make a difference.

He said the stakeholders’ forum provides another opportunity for the company to engage with its stakeholders on combating climate change through resource efficiency while also co creating solutions for business profitability.

“This meeting will allow us for a deeper reflection on endless possibilities that exist in combating climate change as part of our efforts to broaden climate mitigation options, initiatives beyond unseen energy efficiencies and accelerate the shift to renewables, which we have been driving all across our plants whether it is gas or solar panel,” he said.

Read also: Investing in our Planet: How Coca-Cola is championing environmental sustainability

He said Coca Cola has recently unveiled a roadmap to renewable energy transition in its manufacturing operation, saying that the move is coming on the heels of series of investment made by the company to operate a sustainable role of manufacturing to achieve its 2040 target.

“However, we recognize that those goals that we set for ourselves are by no means easy and all of our stakeholders are on board with us on the journey to make a change that will positively impact the environment and make a difference.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, represented by the Director General, National Council on Climate Change, Salisu, said for Nigeria, the target for net zero is 2060 reason being that the nation lacks the right infrastructure to achieve the feat, calling on the private sector to invest massively into critical infrastructure in the country.