NB Plc signs 15-year solar power pact with Daystar Power Energy Solutions

Nigerian Breweries Plc has signed a 15-year Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Daystar Power Energy Solutions- an integrated energy development company, to deliver customized hybrid solar power solutions that will cover the electricity needs of its Lagos brewery and the Corporate Head Office both in Iganmu, Lagos.

This agreement, according to a statement, is part of a roll-out plan to achieve Heineken’s net zero ambition. The supply of renewable, affordable, and reliable energy to the Lagos Brewery is another bold step that takes the company closer to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, the statement said.

Under the term of the 15-year agreement, Nigerian Breweries will be sourcing part of its power supply through a massive roof-mounted solar installation to be deployed by Daystar Power Energy Solutions.

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony, Federico Agressi, Supply Chain Director, Nigerian Breweries in the statement described the contract signing as an important milestone for Nigerian Breweries Plc, noting that this remains a big step in the company’s journey to achieving net zero with cleaner and cheaper energy.

Read also: FG seals $2.2bn Solar PV deal with Sun Africa

“There is no doubt that this contract ceremony is critical to Nigeria Breweries’ energy transition. Having undertaken similar projects in Enugu and Ibadan, we are quite excited to be introducing a solar power plant in Lagos Brewery as part of measures to reduce production costs. We are proud of the work we have been doing and look forward to the collaboration. We started at a small level in Ibadan and moved to Enugu. Now, we are doing it bigger at the heart of Lagos,” Agressi said.

According to him, Daystar will provide the Lagos Brewery with a 4.2MWp solar PV plant and 2MW/2 MWh BESS, with the plant supplying approximately 20% of the brewery’s total electricity requirement at a significant discount to the current cost of power and reducing the site’s CO2 emissions by about 57 kilo tons of CO2 over the 15-year duration of power purchase agreement.

The development and construction of the renewable facilities will be fully financed by Daystar, while the facility’s operation will be handled by NB Plc and the energy company as part of the multi-year solar power purchase agreement, the statement further said.

In his remarks during the contract signing ceremony, Jasper Hardenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Daystar Energy Power Solutions, , stated that the agreement signing represents the company’s readiness to support Nigerian Breweries Plc in achieving its sustainability goals by providing custom-made energy solutions.

Hardenberg noted that the company remains committed to collaborating with NB Plc to reach its decarbonization target when energy transition is becoming a dilemma in Africa.