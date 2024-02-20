NASENI, Caverton sign deal to establish drone assembly plant, others

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and Caverton Helicopters, an indigenous aviation and logistics company in Nigeria, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a drone assembly plant, a drone training school, and a service center for helicopters.

Khalil Halilu, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of NASENI, commended the management of Caverton Helicopters on Monday during the tour of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc in Lagos and the signing of the MoU, according to a statement.

He said, “I am very inspired by what I have seen today. It is a testament to the can-do Nigerian spirit. From modest beginnings, you have built a successful business that continues to grow, and to adopt and deploy world-class technology, processes and talent to place Nigeria on the global aviation map.

“From your Aviation Training Centre (CATC), home to a Flight Simulator Training Device, to the Aircraft Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, to your helicopter and marine operations, everything we have seen here today has been state-of-the art. Caverton has truly built an aviation brand that is contributing to the prosperity and development of Nigeria, and that will stand the test of time.”

According to him, NASENI is always looking to engage with players at the cutting edge of technology and innovation in Nigeria, especially in its focus areas of defence and aerospace, engineering and manufacturing, renewable energy and sustainability, health and biotechnology, agriculture and food sustainable, transportation and mobility, education and creative industry, IT and software, and construction and smart cities.

“I can say that we found a worthy partner in Caverton,” Halilu said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting indigenous companies, he said: “As Nigeria’s only purpose-built federal agency with the mandate to intervene in all fields of science and engineering infrastructure, we always strive to ensure that our engagements go beyond talk, into action that aligns with our core principles of collaboration, creation, and commercialisation. And that is why we have put pen to paper and signed this MOU for the establishment of a drone assembly plant, a drone training school, and a service center for helicopters.

“This MoU is only the first step in what I am certain will be an enduring and rewarding partnership between NASENI and Caverton. I have no doubt that the synergy from our partnership will enable us to achieve significant beneficial outcomes, in terms of jobs, skills and technology transfer, industrialisation, and the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry. I look forward to what we will build and implement upon the framework of this important MOU. Today indeed marks the beginning of a transformational journey for NASENI, for Caverton, and for Nigeria.”

Rotimi Makanjuola, chief operating officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, expressed delight over the visit by NASENI.

He said, “The whole idea is to reaffirm our partnership with NASENI. We have an MoU together and so the idea is to try and see which other way we can partner and collaborate.

“This is the second time they have been to our facility and they have seen changes, they have seen our capability especially in training, maintenance, and they have felt that now they are very serious about working with us and we are hoping that we will be able to work on a lot of areas, especially helicopters and aircrafts that are serviceable.”