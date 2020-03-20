NASD’s remote trading goes live

Determined to enhance speedy, efficient, transparent and global service delivery, NASD Plc has announced full commencement of remote trading in consonance with its business continuity policy.

As a practical proof of its capacity and readiness for seamless remote trading, leveraging on modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment, the company’s staff operated from their respective homes on Friday.

Coming on the heels of global concerns on the need for social distancing following outbreak of coronavirus, market watchers at the weekend commended the company, describing the full-blown transition to remote trading as timely and historic.

In a statement forwarded to securities dealers at the weekend, NASD’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bola Ajomale explained that the company had the capacity to operate irrespective of the current challenges militating against businesses globally.

“NASD is today running a Business Continuity Planning Test. Your market successfully opened at 10 a.m and will run remote throughout the day – with all staff operating from their respective homes.