NAHCO unveils new businesses, renews Virgin, Delta airlines’ contracts, others

NAHCO Plc, a Nigerian ground handling company and aviation logistics services provider, has announced a string of new businesses and renewals.

Stemming from its satisfactory services over the years, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines have renewed their Lagos contracts with NAHCO plc while Air France/Royal Dutch pitched tents with the company for its operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, just as Ethiopian Airlines renewed its contracts with the Company.

NAHCO Plc and Ethiopian Airlines have equally signed a new contract for the provision of warehousing services for the Airline’s Lagos operations.

In addition, the Company has also won the Qatar Airways’ Freighter and warehousing contracts for Kano and Port Harcourt.

It will be recalled that NAHCO, which handles most of the foreign airlines operating in the country, had recently announced the signing of Qatar Airways handling for Kano and Port Harcourt. NAHCO Plc currently has an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to Qatar Airways, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner.

The latest contract implies that Qatar Airways has thus entrusted its total handling needs in Nigeria in the care of NAHCO Plc.

Speaking on the strides achieved in recent times by the company, the executive director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said, “we are pleased with the patronage of our valued clients. We appreciate our ever-supporting Board and Management and the contributions of our hardworking and dedicated staff’’.

He assures on plans to consolidate NAHCO Plc leadership position in the industry and the sustenance of the culture of excellent service.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

NAHCO Plc is a 3-times winner of ‘Nigerian Stock Exchange Award’ and was recently named Best Ground Handling Company in Nigeria for the year 2021 by Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV).