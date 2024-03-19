NACC seeks to boost trade ties between Nigeria, Illinois businesses

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), a non-profit and non-governmental organisation, is seeking to boost trade and economic opportunities between Nigerian and Illinois businesses.

Speaking at the Illinois’ reception for Nigerian companies on Thursday, Wofai Samuel, acting director-general of the NACC said the Illinois trade mission to Nigeria is unarguably one of the biggest wins for the country and the US bilateral economic engagement for 2024.

“There are lots of missions to Nigeria by various platforms and officials but the number of businesses we have accommodated to meet with Illinois companies, their varied locations, as well as the quality of these businesses is a differentiation,” she said.

“We put in the effort and we are proud of the outcome, seeing business exchanges, collaborations and partnerships as well as new clientele formed, MoUs signed with deals closed, gives us immense fulfilment,” she added.

According to the chamber, promoting two-way trade where the US not only supports Nigeria and provides Foreign Direct Investments, but also patronising businesses from America, Nigerians becoming the point of sales contacts and representatives of American products and businesses in the region is a big win.

“We will embark on more trade missions, inbound & outbound. The success of this edition resounds my commitment to doing more for Nigeria and America. We are not there yet, but we are far ahead of where we used to be,” it said.

Samuel added that the project is the biggest one she has contributed to executing and is thankful to everyone, including the team at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The event was organised by the Office of Trade & Investment, Illinois Department of Commerce and supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Sam Ntum, senior international trade specialist (Africa), Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said Nigeria is one of the companies they focus on because it is an important market.

“Illinois, a country which has the eighteenth largest economy in the world, we are very focused on exporting and Nigeria will be a natural partner.”

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos state commissioner for commerce, cooperatives, trade and investment, said the event was the most organised cosmopolitan in West Africa.

“The fact that it is happening here in Lagos is such a big deal for us. Nigeria and the US have remained trading partners and friendly nations since the relationship kicked off in 1960.

“Almost 64 years later, with the two-way trade of goods between the two countries totalling over $8.1 billion amongst others. The nations are waxing stronger in connection,” she added.