MultiChoice Nigeria woos subscribers with Easter, Ramadan promo

In commemoration of the Easter and Ramadan celebrations, MultiChoice, an African entertainment broadcasting company, has announced that GOtv customers will have access to a one-month open window to watch the Africa Magic Showcase channel.

The open window starting from April 1-30, 2024 will allow GOtv Supa+ subscribers to watch Premium Africa Magic originals and the latest Nollywood releases, according to a statement.

Tope Oshunkeye, executive head of marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, said in the statement that the showcase window on GOtv promises an enriching entertainment experience for families and friends during the festivities.

“This season represents a time of joy, celebration, and meaningful connections. As a leading provider of accessible family entertainment, we are enriching these celebrations by offering quality entertainment for our customers to enjoy and share memorable experiences with their loved ones,” he said.

During the period, customers on the Supa+ package will have the opportunity to explore new Africa Magic series premiering in April, such as “Sin,” “Dust,” and “Glass House,” among others.

‘To maximise the benefits of this special window, customers are encouraged to upgrade their GOtv package using the MyGOtv app or by dialling *288# to renew or upgrade their subscription,” the statement said.