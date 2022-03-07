MTNN addresses allegation against employees

MTN Nigeria Plc, Africa’s largest provider of communication services has exhibited strong corporate governance in response to anonymous allegations made against its senior officer in May 2021 through the company’s whistleblowing structures.

MTN Nigeria (MTN N) in a statement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) noted its commitment to providing a safe environment for all its employees free from discrimination on any grounds and harassment at work, including sexual harassment, and conducting business in accordance with extant laws.

The Telco noted that it operates a zero-tolerance policy for any form of unethical practice in the workplace, adding that “all complaints of sexual harassment and other violations are taken seriously and treated with respect, sensitivity and in confidence.

In the statement sent to NGX, MTNN said that an extensive forensic investigation was conducted by an independent forensic team examining the issues included in the whistleblower’s submission.

Read also: Adia Sowho: The new face of MTN’s tech makeover

“Specific details and substantiating evidence were not provided to support some of the allegations made. Prior to the release of media reports on the issue, the MTN Nigeria Board had taken a decision on the separation of the concerned individual and he has disengaged from the employ of the company,” the statement reads.

According to the statement at the NGX, publicized allegations made against other employees were received through the whistleblowing process on March 3, 2022.

“Per Company Policy, these allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness or objectivity. Parties will be given the opportunity for their versions to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed,” MTNN said in the statement at the NGX signed by its company secretary Uto Ukpanah.