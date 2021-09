Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria disclosed in August its plans to invest N600 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next three years to expand broadband access in Africa’s most populous nation. MTN Nigeria’s CEO Karl Toriola said on Tuesday that the mobile service provider in the last eight months has been very aggressive with Capex…

