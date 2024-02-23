Monumental Concepts appoints Onyinye Igbo-Ugwu as new executive director

Monumental Concepts and Displays Limited has appointed Onyinye Igbo-ugwu as its new executive director, marking a significant milestone for both the company and the seasoned professional.

Bringing nearly two decades of diverse experience in architecture, banking, information technology, and outdoor advertising, Igbo-Ugwu has been a stalwart contributor to Monumental Concepts and Displays Ltd.

Her journey within the company has seen her excel in various roles, including business development manager, head of marketing and strategy, and general manager, all of which she undertook between 2018 and 2023.

She is an alumna of Imo State University, where she earned her first degree in architecture. Her academic journey continued with a Master’s Degree in architecture from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

With a passion for both aesthetics and functionality, she has emerged as a vocal advocate for Out-Of-Home Branding, considering it a powerful tool for positively transforming the cityscape ambience.

In her new role as executive director, Igbo-ugwu is poised to leverage her extensive architectural background to introduce innovative designs for OUT-OF-HOME Billboard designs and explore alternative OUT-OF-HOME Advertising methods beyond traditional billboard advertising.

Prior to her distinguished tenure at Monumental Concepts, she garnered experience from leading advertising agencies such as Plural Media Limited, Proview Advertising (24-7 group), and Rocana Outdoor Advertising Agency.

She also made significant contributions at Proview Advertising Limited, an Integrated Marketing Communications Agency based in Lagos.

Recognised for her expertise and commitment to the field, Igbo-ugwu is an associate member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), further solidifying her standing in the advertising and marketing community.

Monumental Concepts considers this appointment as strategic and anticipates continued growth and innovation under her leadership. The company looks forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to the Out-Of-Home Advertising landscape.