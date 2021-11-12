Modion Communications’ social impact campaign debuts on top 10 global SABRE awards

Modion Communications, Nigeria’s fast-growing Public Relations and Marketing Communication solutions providing Agency has announced that its 2020 social impact campaign for Lumos Nigeria emerged in the Top 10 2021 Global SABRE Awards.

The campaign, ‘Touching lives through a determined school child – Dele Fathia’, ranked 7th in the overall 2021 Global SABRE Awards, the first time an African PR Agency would reach that level since the continent’s inclusion in the global competition.

Odion Aleobua, Chief Executive Officer, Modion Communications, said the historic finish by the agency is a clear expression of its capacity to deliver impactful campaigns that echoes globally and indicates the high level of creativity in Africa.

“The recognition by the SABRE jury affirms that our strategic ideas and creative solutions offered to our various clients are relevant and competitive globally, we are humbled to fly the Nigerian and African flags high on the global stage,” he said.

Modion Communication’s Platinum SABRE winning campaign is about the story of Dele Fathia, a Nigerian schoolgirl who was using the illumination from an ATM facility to study at night due to the lack of electricity in her family home.

Working with Lumos, Nigeria’s leading solar and renewable energy provider, Modion Communications worked to install the company’s power system in Dele’s home within 48 hours, ensuring Dele does her schoolwork in the comfort of her home.

“The company took tangible steps to improve the situation, drawing wider attention to a serious issue and establishing itself as a leader in its market,” Paul Holmes, Chairman of the SABRE Awards Jury said.

He described Modion Communications’ winning entry as a campaign that understood the power of one person’s story to illuminate a broader issue.

Modion Communications also became the first Nigerian PR Agency and the first wholly indigenous PR Agency on the African continent to rank in the top 10 Global SABRE Awards since Ogilvy SA debuted at number 8 in 2018 with its ‘Life Uncensored’ campaign. The Agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agencies in Africa to have won six SABRE Award recognition in its first six years of operations.

In May 2021, Modion Communications became the first Nigerian PR Agency to win the highly coveted Platinum SABRE Awards for Africa’s ‘Best in Show’, in a highly contested category.

Within one year of commencing operations, Marketing Edge recognized Modion Communications as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year 2016, and in 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana’ awarded the Agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year.