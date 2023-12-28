Microsoft backs Tech4Dev to create 100,000 jobs through outsourcing

In a significant move to bolster youth employment across Africa, tech giant Microsoft has announced its partnership with Tech4Dev, a Nigerian non-profit social enterprise, through the launch of Taltrix, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) social enterprise.

This development is aimed at setting an ambitious goal of becoming Africa’s largest outsourcing company by 2030 and employing 100,000 young Africans over the next seven years.

“Over the next seven years, we want to directly employ 100,000 people, starting from Nigeria and across Africa. We believe that the outsourcing sector has the probability to grow to become a $200 billion sector on the continent,” said Taltrix CEO Joel Ogunsola.

Ogunsola’s optimism is fuelled by several factors including Nigeria’s young, large, and vibrant population, coupled with its burgeoning technology and creative ecosystem which offers an ideal incubation environment for the BPO industry to thrive.

Driven by the need to empower graduates of ours and various other digital and creative skills training initiatives with decent jobs, Taltrix was birthed to create a lifeline in the face of an impending unemployment hike.

With infrastructure set up across 14 cities in Nigeria with a total capacity to employ 1,000 people, Taltrix aspires to become a pan-African force, aiming for 100 cities across the continent in the coming years.

The BPO project, launched in collaboration with Impact Hub Lagos and Univelcity and hosted by Microsoft Nigeria, had dignitaries from Microsoft, Meta, American Tower Corporation in Nigeria, with the Ondo State Information Technology Agency lending their support.

Additionally, the government’s recent commitment to outsourcing as a means of job creation aligns perfectly with Taltrix’s vision.

“There are so many variables that combine to favour outsourcing into Africa currently, we have multinational companies with local presence and experience that are looking for cheaper and effective options to deliver on their day-to-day tasks and deliverables. Also, the new administration has made a bold commitment to enable the employment of a million people through outsourcing which keys into our vision at Taltrix,” Ogunsola said.

In the same vein, Oladiwura Oladepo, executive director, Tech4Dev, shared that the launch of Taltrix would help drive economic growth on the continent.

“Taltrix is not just about filing job roles, we are investing in human capital development to reduce unemployment and underemployment, which will in turn drive economic growth, and shape a brighter future for Africa. We are also building a bridge to connect underserved unrepresented and underrepresented demographics of young people with globally in-demand opportunities for skilled professionals,” Oladepo said.

Taltrix’s ambitions extend beyond mere job creation.

Solape Hammond, CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, sees the platform’s potential to tackle Nigeria’s internal migration challenges.

“Taltrix excites me with its potential for nationwide inclusivity,” Hammond stated. “It focuses on building communities everywhere by providing essential infrastructure like power, internet, and engaging young people. This approach can decentralize urban migration, allowing young Nigerians to thrive in their communities with the resources they need.”

Ola Williams, General Manager of Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana, echoed this sentiment. “Personally, as a Nigerian, I’m thrilled about this. Leading Microsoft here means we can use initiatives like Taltrix to fulfil our mission of enabling everyone on planet Earth. We’re eager to partner with Taltrix and deepen the impact the job creation capabilities will have on Nigeria’s economy and the continent at large.”

Joseph Agunbiade, founder and CEO at Univelcity states that “Univelcity, in collaboration with Taltrix by Tech4dev, is actively advancing the outsourcing of technology talent from across Nigeria. Our operations, firmly established in all six geopolitical zones of the country, enable us to tap into a diverse and rich talent pool. Our vision is to consistently provide A-class talent to meet global demands. Our association with Taltrix stands as a testament to our dedication and confidence in this endeavour.”

Taltrix’s parent company Tech4Dev which was founded in 2016, has directly equipped 120,298 Africans with digital, entrepreneurship, and life skills across 22 countries in Africa.