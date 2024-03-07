Medvisit inaugurates second opinion service as demand grows

Medvisit, a medical tourism company in Nigeria, has inaugurated international second opinion services as demand for accurate healthcare solutions of global standards grows locally.

With this service, individuals can tap into a global network of board-certified specialists, ensuring timely and accurate evaluations of their medical conditions and treatment plans.

Its medical experts are based in top hospitals in the USA, UK, Europe, India, Israel, Egypt, UAE, and other leading healthcare destinations.

“We are thrilled to introduce our international second opinion service, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible and accurate healthcare solutions for Nigerians. By leveraging the expertise of top doctors from around the world, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed decisions about their health,” Gbenga Olaniyi, operations manager of Medvisit, said in an official announcement.

He said the decision to launch this service was driven by a commitment to address critical challenges facing the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

One, Medvisit recognises the importance of ensuring Nigerians have access to the best possible medical expertise. Through the international second opinion service, individuals can now benefit from the knowledge and experience of leading doctors from around the globe, without the need for extensive travel.

It also hopes to mitigate the risks of misdiagnosis and improper treatment which pose significant risks to patients’ health and well-being.

By offering comprehensive evaluations and alternative perspectives on medical conditions, Medvisit aims to reduce such incidences and improve health outcomes for Nigerians.

In one study, the Mayo Clinic reported that only 12 percent of their second-opinion patients left with a confirmation that the original diagnosis was accurate.

This means that nearly 90 percent of patients are left with a different or refined diagnosis. Therefore, getting a second opinion is the practical way to find a doctor who can give you an alternate point of view on your diagnosis and treatment.