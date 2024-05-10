MeCure appoints new independent non-executive directors

MeCure Industries Plc, a leading pharmaceutical company in Nigeria has appointed two Independent non-executive directors, Joseph Oyeyemi Babatunde and Tochukwu Chukwuneta Orajiaku, according to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In a statement on Friday, the appointments will strengthen the board’s independence and introduce further experiences to enhance the company’s continued growth.

“Babatunde has over 30 years of experience in Banking, with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Ibadan and a management certificate from the Galilee Institute of Management in Israel,” the statement said.

He is a member of the Nigerian Economic Society and a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration.

Babatunde has held various roles and got involved in restructuring initiatives at the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB) and its transformation into the Bank industry.

“He is the managing partner of Peculiar Consult and Investment Limited, a consultancy company. He has served on the board of various companies including BOI Investment, Trust Company Limited, and Polyfilm Packaging Company Limited,” it added.

Orajiaku began his career as a Pupil Pharmacist at the University of Nigeria’s Teaching Hospital before lecturing at the School of Hygiene, Aba during his National Youth Service.

“He holds his first degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharm (Hons) from University of Ife in 1981 and Law from (LBB (Hons) from the University of Lagos in 2006 and was admitted to the Nigerian bar in 2007,” the statement said.

Orajiaku has participated in various international workshops and is a member of professional and social organisations such as the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Country Club, and the Knight of Order of ST. Christopher.