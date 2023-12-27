May & Baker to unveil seven products in 2024

Patrick Ajah, managing director/CEO, May & Baker has said the firm is on track to launch at least seven new products next year with several more in the pipeline, at different stages of registration or development.

Speaking at the 2023 Media Luncheon last Thursday, Ajah said the company’s state-of-the-art herbal plant, dedicated to the manufacture of herbal products got a boost with the completion of NAFDAC registration of bitter leaf capsule product – Roveda.

“We are also making investments towards new product developments across a broad range of therapeutic areas,” Ajah said.

He added that two new SKUs of the product; Roveda 600mg and Roveda 750mg will be added to the firm’s bouquet of Nature Care products early in Q1.

“I am also glad to announce that our new Lily table water facility in our factory at Ota started commercial operations in December 2023, having been fully certified for full operations by NAFDAC two months ago.

“Situated in the remodelled foods factory, we will be officially launching the new look Lily table water early in January with a promise of a more improved quality that we are known for as a company,” Ajah said.

According to the MD, the firm has also built a new distribution center in Abuja which is big enough to take care of the needs of their customers in the northern region, without always having to send trucks to the north when an order is raised.

Ajah noted that the firm has invested in promoting Easadol with the announcement of Bolanle Ninalowo as the brand ambassador, who is featured in the TVC and Billboards in strategic locations across the country.