MAX donates low-emission motorcycles to Lagos agency

MAX, an African mobility-tech company, has donated low-emission motorcycles to Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) as part of efforts to support the distribution of registration cards across the state.

At its recent handover ceremony in Lagos, Tolulope Thomas, CEO of MAX, emphasised Max’s commitment to supporting government efforts as a way of giving back to the community in which it operates.

“MAX is a socially responsible company, it always seeks opportunities to partner with the government towards the good of citizens,” he said.

Deji Sobowale, head of government relations at MAX, said it is important for an organisation to build the communities in which it operates, as well as foster an amicable relationship between both organisations.

“Since 2015, MAX has been on a journey to build Africa’s largest mobility-tech platform by providing mobility entrepreneurs solutions that ensure they can do their important work safely, affordably, and in a way that minimises emissions,” the company said.

The statement added that MAX bridges the credit gap by empowering transport operators to access income-generating assets, develop a verifiable digital credit profile, and gain future growth opportunities.

“Max offers comprehensive vehicle subscription packages and has two products: MAX Drive and MAX Advantage. MAX Drive is a subscription-to-own service that provides access to finance and ownership for 2, 3, and 4-wheelers – Keke, Okada, and cars,” it said.

“Max has also launched MAXe – which offers electric vehicles designed to fit perfectly into Africa’s unique transportation ecosystem while providing a more sustainable means of transportation. MAX’s Africa operations are headquartered in Lagos State, with operations in 15 locations across Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon,” the statement added.