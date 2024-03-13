MAN appoints Alabi as new assistant director of corporate affairs

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the advocacy voice of manufacturers in the country, has appointed Segun Alabi as its new assistant director of corporate affairs and communications.

According to a statement by Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director-general of MAN, Alabi is a talented corporate affairs professional who has gained diverse experience in the Pay TV, financial, real estate, business membership organisation and manufacturing sectors.

“He will be an added value and a real asset to the association, as we continue to promote the interest of manufacturers by deepening sector-based advocacy and partnership with national and international economic actors in government, organised private sector, host communities and other stakeholders, as well as contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Alabi recently served as head of corporate affairs and programmes at the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, overseeing all corporate affairs, communications and programmes functions of the institute.

He has focused on reputation management, government relations, CSR management, stakeholder management, public policy advocacy and social media management at various levels, according to the statement.

“He is also a consummate corporate communications professional, who possesses the qualities of a communication connoisseur, with a canny ability to manage and disseminate information to a competitive advantage,” it said.

Alabi said: “I am excited about joining MAN and indeed it is a dream come true. The task ahead is enormous but achievable.”

He holds a Ph.D. degree in English from the University of Lagos, specialising in language use and communication.