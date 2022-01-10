MAC Bickersteth partners three firms to give education grants to students

MAC Bickersteth has in partnership with Leadway Assurance, KPMG, and Andersen, awarded 10 students with full tertiary education grants, under the Seyi Bickersteth Scholarship Programme (SBSP) 2021.

The Seyi Bickersteth Scholarship Programme was given in honour of Late Seyi Bickersteth, a former national senior partner of KPMG and chairman of KPMG Africa, a board member of Leadway Assurance, and chairman of Andersen Africa.

Catherine Bickersteth, the wife of Seyi Bickersteth and trustee of the SBSP, said the scholarship is in line with the family’s tradition of offering scholarships to deserving individuals.

According to her, the scholarship is targeted at indigent students in the field of Economics, Accounting, Finance, Actuarial Science, Insurance, or Business Administration.

She said that each beneficiary will receive the sum of N400,000.00 annually for four years of the person’s studies in a higher institution.

Bickersteth said the scholarship emphasis the profound value of giving back, which her late husband had benefitted from, and hence, validates this commitment to advancing holistic education for indigent youths.

According to her, the Seyi Bickersteth Scholarship Programme identifies intellect, passion, and leadership traits in students with financial challenges, just like the Late Seyi had these challenges several years ago before the Federal government stepped in to support him.

“I am hopeful that the beneficiaries of this program will grasp the full measure of this opportunity and embrace the principles of intellectual excellence, unassailable integrity, and enduring impact, as well as emulate Seyi’s thirst for and commitment to diverse knowledge and its use for positive and selfless impact,” she said.

Speaking at the award presentation in Lagos, Oye Hassan-Odukale, chairman of Leadway Holdings, congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to embody, reflect and replicate the same high-performance spirit, talent, and values, Seyi had and even more.

“What matters the most is not the amount given to each beneficiary but the commitment from other companies to extend their support to the beneficiary for a long-term by providing internship, mentorship, and work opportunities to them,” he said.

Kunle Elebute, national senior partner, KPMG, Nigeria, and chairman, KPMG Africa, said, “The Seyi Bickersteth Scholarship Programme is an extension of a vision and a gift that keeps on giving, which is Seyi. With this scholarship, we believe that the excellence and commitment Seyi had towards personal growth and development will continually find tangible expressions.”

On his part, Leye Adebiyi, co-regional managing partner of Andersen Africa lauded the partners and congratulated the awardees for being exceptional by raising the standard of excellence at the inaugural scholarship program.

In addition to the annual scholarship grant, the beneficiaries will also receive summer internship opportunities and be part of a mentorship program. The Awardees would also be eligible to work at any of the three firms (KPMG, Leadway Assurance, or Andersen) should they graduate with First-Class or Second-Class Upper honours.

Maryam Kuranga, a 100-level student at the University of Lagos and one of the awardees, thanked MAC Bickersteth, KPMG, Leadway Assurance, and Andersen for the grant. She said that the grant has inspired her to do more, as well as help others become better people.

Olushola Ajao, one of the recipients’ parents, commended the organization for its laudable support and commitment to exceptional educational performance. He also admonished the awardees to motivate the firms to provide continuous support for many years to come.

The 10 beneficiaries of this year’s scholarship were selected from public secondary schools, and they have gained admission into Nigerian universities.