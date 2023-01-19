Lubcon wins West Africa’s best lubricant brand of the year

Super Resurs lubricant by Lubcon Limited has been named the best premium lubricant brand of the year 2023 in West Africa by the regional brand excellence award.

In a letter dated January 11, 2023, signed by Augusta Joshua, secretary, technical committee, and sent to Taiye Williams, managing director, and chief executive officer, stated that the technical research committee report showed that the brand “super resurs” ticked all its boxes in standards and quality and was thereby nominated as the winner of the category of the Award.

The award organisers added that the company emerged on merit, and as such, no Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria official is authorized to contact them in order to maintain its objectivity and Integrity until after the Award Ceremony which will hold at the Banquet Hall, Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Lubcon Super Resurs is an essential addition to oil as it increases up to eight times more protection from wear and friction, resulting in an optimal engine for longer. It does not alter the properties of oil but fuses to improve its characteristics and elevate its performance.

Resurs also possesses restorative effect that helps improve cylinder compression, lower oil consumption, reduce polluting emissions, reduce fuel consumption and improve power.