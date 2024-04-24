Leadway Pensure posts 25% growth in revenue

Leadway Pensure, a pension fund administrator in Nigeria, has concluded the 2023 financial year, reporting a 25 percent annual fund growth and exceeding its financial targets for the year.

Lanre Idris, chief executive officer of Leadway Pensure, speaking on the company’s season of revenue and investment growth, stated that this achievement further solidified its position as a value-driven, growth-oriented organisation, and capable financial management partner in the pension industry.

“In a landscape defined by economic uncertainties, Leadway Pensure has not only weathered the storm but has soared beyond expectations, achieving an exceptional 25 percent growth in the fund under management, surpassing our ambitious targets for 2023.”

The drivers to achieving this financial milestone include the team’s assertive revenue drive, deploying astute strategic investment steps, embracing digital innovations, and adopting a customer-centric approach as the cornerstone of our operations. By prioritising the evolving needs of our clients and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have not only adapted to the challenges of the times but have thrived amidst them, Idris said.

“This achievement underscores the dedication and resilience of our team, whose collective efforts have propelled us to new heights. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide unparalleled service and value to our esteemed clients. With our sights set on the future, we are poised to continue our growth trajectory, setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.”

As an integral part of the Leadway Group, Leadway Pensure PFA has consistently provided exceptional pension administration and fund management services to individuals, corporate organisations, and federal and state institutions.